Priyanka Chopra Attends Nick Jonas’ Concert in Brazil, Shares Sweet Video

By
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Yauatcha restaurant BKC in Mumbai, India on June 22, 2018. Prodip Guha/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

She’s his biggest fan! Priyanka Chopra spent Saturday night cheering on her boyfriend Nick Jonas during his June 30 concert in Brazil and documented it on Instagram.

The 35-year-old Quantico star took to her Stories to share a clip from his show where she appears to be standing behind a sound booth. She simply captioned the video “him” with the heart-eye emoji. The 25-year-old “Jealous” crooner can be seen on a big screen smiling in the post.

Priyanka Chopra shares a video of Nick Jonas on her Instagram Story. Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Jonas later posted an Instagram pic of himself from the performance. “AMAZING SHOW TONIGHT UNDER THE STARS! I LOVE YOU BRAZIL,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to come back!! Heard we were trending #1 worldwide tonight too. Much love and what an incredible night! #NickJonasNoMultishow‬ #villamixgoiania”

The newly minted couple haven’t shied away from sharing their adoration for each other on social media. Days prior to their Brazilian outing, the couple stepped out to attend a soiree during a trip to Chopra’s native India.

The pair were spotted arm-in-arm as they arrived to Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement bash in Mumbai on June 28. And their posts all seem to have something in common — that heart-eye emoji.

Jonas captured a video of the Baywatch star during an overseas date night on June 22. “Her,” he wrote alongside the video with the emoticon. Chopra, meanwhile, had previously snapped a pic of her beau with what appeared to be her brother standing on the beach. She captioned the pic: “My favourite men.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on May 29 that the two are dating. “It’s a good match,” a source told Us at the time. “They are both interested in each other.” Less than two weeks later, Chopra accompanied Jonas to a family wedding.

