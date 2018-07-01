She’s his biggest fan! Priyanka Chopra spent Saturday night cheering on her boyfriend Nick Jonas during his June 30 concert in Brazil and documented it on Instagram.

The 35-year-old Quantico star took to her Stories to share a clip from his show where she appears to be standing behind a sound booth. She simply captioned the video “him” with the heart-eye emoji. The 25-year-old “Jealous” crooner can be seen on a big screen smiling in the post.

Jonas later posted an Instagram pic of himself from the performance. “AMAZING SHOW TONIGHT UNDER THE STARS! I LOVE YOU BRAZIL,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to come back!! Heard we were trending #1 worldwide tonight too. Much love and what an incredible night! #NickJonasNoMultishow‬ #villamixgoiania”

The newly minted couple haven’t shied away from sharing their adoration for each other on social media. Days prior to their Brazilian outing, the couple stepped out to attend a soiree during a trip to Chopra’s native India.

The pair were spotted arm-in-arm as they arrived to Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement bash in Mumbai on June 28. And their posts all seem to have something in common — that heart-eye emoji.

Jonas captured a video of the Baywatch star during an overseas date night on June 22. “Her,” he wrote alongside the video with the emoticon. Chopra, meanwhile, had previously snapped a pic of her beau with what appeared to be her brother standing on the beach. She captioned the pic: “My favourite men.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on May 29 that the two are dating. “It’s a good match,” a source told Us at the time. “They are both interested in each other.” Less than two weeks later, Chopra accompanied Jonas to a family wedding.

