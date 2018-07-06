Mr. and Mrs.? Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been spotted wearing matching gold bands.

The couple were first photographed sporting the identical jewelry on their right hands while visiting Mumbai on June 22, according to Page Six. His accessory was also on full display as the duo strolled through JFK airport on June 8.

The bands made it back to the States with the pair, too. The Quantico star, 35, was wearing hers while out for a walk in New York on Tuesday, July 3. Meanwhile, the “Close” singer, 25, kept his on for a bike ride with his girlfriend and his family on Wednesday, July 4.

Chopra and Jonas’ matching bands do not seem to hint at marriage or even an engagement, given that they are wearing them on their right hands. However, the jewelry does suggest just how serious their relationship is, though it is still fairly new.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed on May 29 that the actress and the former Jonas Brothers member are dating. “People are saying it’s a great match because they’re both so talented and understand the industry,” a source told Us shortly after the news broke. “Priyanka knows how to have fun, but there’s also a gravitas to her. The same goes for Nick. He’s serious but has a great sense of humor.”

Since then, the two have been jet-setting around the world, traveling to Atlantic City, New Jersey, to attend his cousin’s wedding on June 9 and visiting Mumbai later that same month.

Jonas made the relationship Instagram official when he shared a video of a beaming Chopra on his account June 22. He captioned the post, “Her,” and added a heart-eye emoji.

The Camp Rock star appeared on the Baywatch actress’ Instagram days later, with Chopra calling her boyfriend one of her “favourite men.”

More recently, she attended his concert in Brazil on June 30, sharing a clip on her Instagram Story captioned, “Him,” with a heart-eye emoji. The couple also celebrated the Fourth of July with Jonas’ family in New York earlier this week.

