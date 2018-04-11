Sophie Turner Is Still Shocked She’s Engaged to Joe Jonas

Even though Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged almost seven months ago, she’s still in disbelief that she’ll be marrying “her person” soon!

“I’m still like, ‘Holy s–t! I’m engaged,’” the Game of Thrones star, 22, told Marie Claire for its May 2018 Fresh Faces issue. “There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you.”

The actress, who has found worldwide fame while starring on the HBO series, knows the difference between finding happiness in a relationship and finding it within her work: “I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life.”

“It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person,” the X-Men: Apocalypse star continued. “But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

As previously reported, the happy couple, who began dating in 2016, announced their engagement in October 2017 with matching Instagram posts. They celebrated the exciting news in November surrounded by family and friends, including Tom Holland, Ashley Graham and the DNCE singer’s brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas, at a star-studded party at Mamo restaurant in New York City. An onlooker told Us at the time, “It was such a fun night, and Joe and Sophie couldn’t have looked happier.”

Maisie Williams, Turner’s GoT costar and TV sister, will be a bridesmaid at the couple’s upcoming wedding.

