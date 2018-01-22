The Stark sisterhood is real. Sophie Turner asked her Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams to be a bridesmaid in her wedding to Joe Jonas.

Williams, 20, was asked in an interview with Radio Times on Sunday, January 21, if she was “already bidding for a role as bridesmaid” in Turner’s wedding. The Early Man voice actress responded, “I’ve already got it.”

As previously reported, Turner, 21, and the DNCE frontman, 28, who started dating in Fall 2016, announced their engagement with matching Instagram posts in October 2017. In the photo, Turner rests her hand on top of Jonas,’ showing off her pear-shaped bling.

According to Williams, the wedding plans are going to have to wait until the cast wraps the HBO hit. “We’re waiting until this season’s done until we get into any of that, but I think she’s already let her little heart wander and imagine,” she explained on Sunday. The final season of Game of Thrones will consist of only six episodes and is set to air in 2019.

Nick Jonas spoke to Us Weekly exclusively in December 2017 about his brother popping the question.

“I was in on the secret,” Nick revealed to Us at the time. “I was on a photoshoot the day he proposed and I was stepping away every five minutes to see if they called yet because I knew it was happening.”

“I’m thrilled,” he continued. “She’s an amazing person and I think I couldn’t have asked for my brother to find a better partner and I’m so thrilled for him and for her and she’s a beautiful new addition to our family.”

Brother Kevin Jonas echoed Nick’s statements earlier that month. “She allows Joe to be everything that Joe is,” Kevin exclusively told Us in December. “He is an amazing person and it’s just interesting to see him be the best version of himself with her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!