It finally happened: after weeks of the news circulating that Priyanka Chopra is engaged to her beau of two months we can finally confirm with our own eyes that the Quantico star is indeed set to wed Nick Jonas — and the ring is major.

The confirmation comes on the heels of a selfie (how 2018!) with fellow Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon. The star shared a pic of herself with Chopra’s left arm around her shoulders as the posed for a cute snapshot — with the Baywatch star’s huge rock fully in view.

From the looks of it, the sparkler is a customized cushion-cut diamond with tapered baguettes. Reminder: Jonas allegedly closed down a Tiffany & Co store in London to buy the bauble shortly after celebrating the actress’ 36th birthday in July.

But that’s not the only major news we have about this couple this morning. Jonas is meeting his fiancee’s family ahead of the wedding on their second trip to India together. “It’s a tradition to go and meet the family before the wedding,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Chopra, “wants an Indian wedding.”

Jonas previously traveled to India with his betrothed in June to meet her mother.

From the looks of that rock, the wedding is going to be a sight to behold!

