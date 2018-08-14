International love! Nick Jonas and his family are traveling to India to meet his fiancée Priyanka Chopra’s loved ones ahead of their wedding.

“It’s a tradition to go and meet the family before the wedding,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Chopra, 36, “wants an Indian wedding.”

Added the insider: “[Nick] is super supportive of her and he’s thrilled.”

This will mark Jonas and Chopra’s second trip to India as a couple. Back in June, the “Jealous” singer, 25, and the Quantico star took their love to Mumbai, where he met her mother.

One month later, the Camp Rock alum and the ABC actress got engaged shortly after he shut down a London-based Tiffany & Co. store to make a “special” purchase. A source told Us at the time that the couple “want to get married very soon” and are eager to start a family.

Although neither party has spoken publicly about the engagement, an eyewitness exclusively told Us on August 8 that, while attending his John Varvatos event in New York City, Jonas thanked a fan who congratulated him on the news.

Meanwhile, Chopra dodged questions about her relationship status during a panel in India on August 6. “My entire life — my personal life — is not for public consumption. 90 percent of my life is for public consumption, but 10 percent is for me,” she explained. “I’m a girl; I have the right to keep that to myself. My family, my friendships and my relationships are things I don’t think I need to defend or explain to anyone.”

Us exclusively revealed Jonas and Chopra’s relationship in May.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!