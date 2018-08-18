Off the market! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their engagement official with a traditional Roka ceremony on Saturday, August 18, three weeks after Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s happy news.

Jonas, 25, and his parents are in India to meet Chopra’s family, who witnessed the event together.

“Future Mrs. Jonas,” the “Close” singer captioned an intimate Instagram pic of himself and the 36-year-old Quantico alum almost kissing on Saturday, August 18. “My heart. My love.” In the shot, her gorgeous engagement ring is on full display as she lays her hand on his chest.

Chopra posted the same photo on her Instagram account with an equally swoon-worthy caption: “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

“Wow congrats…” Jonas sweetly responded in the comments. “He’s the luckiest guy in the world.”

The actress also shared pics from the ceremony. In the gallery, she and her fiancé hold hands, pose with their families and pray. “The only way to do this… with Family and God,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.”

Jonas’ siblings wished him well on Instagram, too. “I couldn’t be happier for my brother,” Joe Jonas wrote. “Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you.”

Kevin Jonas added on his Instagram Story: “Congratulations @nickjonas and @priyankachopra!!!”

Nick, his father, Kevin Jonas Sr., and his mother, Denise Jonas, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, August 16. “It’s a tradition to go and meet the family before the wedding,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this week. “Priyanka wants an Indian wedding. He’s super supportive of her and he’s thrilled.”

The pair had been coy about their engagement up until this point. However, an eyewitness at Nick’s John Varvatos event on August 8 told Us that when a fan congratulated the Scream Queens alum on his upcoming wedding, he graciously replied, “Thanks, man,” acknowledging the happy news for the first time.

Us confirmed on July 27 that Chopra and Jonas are engaged after two months of dating. An insider revealed at the time that the singer closed down a Tiffany & Co. store in London to make a “special” purchase. The Baywatch star debuted her ring earlier this week in an Instagram photo with fellow Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

