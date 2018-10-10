Tuesday, October 9 wasn’t just a major night for red carpets on the West Coast. While the stars turned out in droves for the annual American Music Awards hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross in L.A., there was no shortage of glam on the East Coast thanks to Tiffany & Co.’s 2018 Blue Book Collection party.

Held at Studio 525 in Manhattan, A-listers from Kim Kardashian and Zoe Kravitz, to the newly engaged Priyanka Chopra turned out in some pretty major gowns for the evening. See the best dressed of the night, here!