Every year the AMAs bring the red carpet glamour and fashion, so we expect no different from the 2018 American Music Awards hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

With early arrivers like Taylor Swift and Erika Jayne bringing red carpet looks that include fun surprises like mega metallic minidresses and killer suiting, we can see this year will go down as a highlight. Scroll to see all the stunning, gowns, dresses and outfits on the stars!