Why Danielle Jonas Didn’t Attend Priyanka Chopra’s Bachelorette Party

Sitting on the sidelines! Danielle Jonas says she had to miss Priyanka Chopra’s bachelorette party because she was moving, and the 32-year-old seems bummed she couldn’t be there to fete her future sister-in-law.

Jonas expressed her regrets on a photo Chopra, 36, posted to Instagram on Monday, November 5. “Moving to another house stinks,” she wrote in the comments. “Wish I could have gone. I’m glad you guys are having fun!”

The Instagram pic shows Chopra, who’s engaged to Nick Jonas, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, fiancée of Joe Jonas, wearing “hungover” sleep masks on the “morning after” the big party, which took place in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The two actresses are already calling themselves “#TheJSisters.”

Chopra and her pals have been flooding social media with uploads from the Dutch celebration. The bride-to-be shared an Instagram Story on Saturday, November 3, showing a bottle of champagne, a bouquet of pink roses, and a bundle of pink and gold balloons. “#BacheloretteVibes,” she wrote.

The following day, the Quantico alum uploaded a video of herself carrying Turner on her back. “In heels!” Chopra exclaims in the clip. “Ugh! This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days.”

Chopra’s future mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, has also been commenting on the Instagram posts. “Be good,” the 52-year-old wrote alongside the champagne pic, adding a heart emoji. After the Baywatch actress uploaded the “hungover” pic, Denise wrote, “I know how to fix that,” with an emoji of two champagne flutes.

Happily, Danielle, husband Kevin Jonas and 4-year-old daughter Alena got to attend Chopra’s bridal shower, joining Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o and other celebs at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York City on October 28. (The pair are also the parents of daughter Valentina, 2.)

Chopra and Nick, 26, got engaged in July after two months of dating. A source previously told Us Weekly the couple intends to wed “in India in December.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe

to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!