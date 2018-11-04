Embracing new family members. Priyanka Chopra, who will wed Nick Jonas in her native country of India in December, is already calling Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, her “sister-in-law.”

The Quantico alum, 35, posted a video of herself giving the former Game of Thrones star, 22, a piggyback ride on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 4, saying, “In heels! Ugh! This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days.”

She also captioned the clip with a new hashtag: “#TheJSisters.”

Chopra also used the tag on a photo she shared from Turner’s own Instagram Story on Sunday of herself in an orange and red sweater, a brown plaid skirt, a bride-to-be sash and crown and Western boots.

The pair are currently celebrating her bachelorette party, as she revealed with an Instagram photo on Saturday, November 3. “#BacheloretteVibes,” she captioned the pic of a champagne bottle on ice and pink and gold balloons.

Her fiancé’s mom, Denise Jonas, commented on the snap, writing, “Be good.”

The former Miss World and the Dark Phoenix star have been spending time together since announcing their engagements, attending the U.S. Open in September as a foursome with both Nick, 26, and Joe, 29.

One week earlier, Chopra celebrated her upcoming nuptials with her other sister-in-law to-be, Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin Jonas, at her bridal shower at Tiffany’s Blue Box Café in New York City.

Us Weekly revealed in May that the actress and the “Jealous” singer had begun dating. They got engaged in July, making things official one month later with a traditional Roka ceremony in India.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!