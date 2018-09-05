Double the pleasure! It’s been a big summer for Nick Jonas, who recently announced his engagement to Priyanka Chopra — and now the singer is celebrating in style. On Tuesday, September 4, the newly betrothed Nick and Priyanka went on a double date to the Us Open with their future in-laws, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and, of course, it was a fashionable affair.

Naturally, each couple stepped out dressed very much for their own signature vibe. Priyanka kept with the tennis whites theme by wearing a sporty Fendi bodycon dress with red and blue piping, but in keeping with her penchant for cardigans added a white button-down sweater on top (in spite of the sweltering heat). Also, capping off the look was a pair of white hot stiletto pumps and a ladylike black patent handbag. Fiance Nick, on the other hand, matched his lady love’s sporty and sleek vibes with a tailored sweatshirt, navy stovepipe denim and fancy sneakers.

Joe and Sophie on the other hand, went with their more rocker-inspired vibes. The Game of Thrones star wore a pair of edgy black denim pants with cutouts at the waist, adding a white tee with rolled cuffs and an abstract design for a cool-girl effect. She then paired the look with a colorful structured Louis Vuitton satchel and classic white sneakers. Her fiance Joe matched her look nearly exactly with his own graphic tee, black jeans and fancy white sneakers combo, but he topped it off with a flannel button down for just a touch more grunge.

All in all, both couples showed up fashionably. And if this is how they do it up for date night, we can only imagine how great they will look for each other’s respective weddings.

