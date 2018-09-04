’Tis the season for film festivals! While stars like Lady Gaga and Dakota Johnson are enjoying la dolce vita in Venice, Elle Fanning, Kate Beckinsale and more are glitzing it up in France at the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival. In addition to screening some of the most buzzed-about flicks of the year, the 10-day fete is a masterclass in glam with celebs rocking their red carpet best.

At the 44th annual event, Fanning premiered her latest film, Galveston, while also taking home the New Hollywood Award, and the budding fashionista’s outfits have not disappointed. From short and sweet minis to bow-adorned gowns, the 20-year-old has delivered a whimsical take on black tie dressing. Beckinsale, meanwhile, showed off her toned tummy in color-block separates to check out her newly bestowed “locker room” at the festival and enjoyed a true princess moment in crimson Zuhair Murad while accepting her Talent Award.

But they’re not the only ones bringing their sartorial A-game. Keep scrolling to see all the best fashion from the 2018 Deauville American Film Festival!