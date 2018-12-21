Third time’s a charm! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra held another wedding reception in Mumbai, India, to celebrate their love.

The pair, who wed in a Western ceremony officiated by Jonas’ dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., in Jodhpur, India, on December 1, and again in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2, fêted their nuptials once more on Thursday, December 20.

According to E! News, the party was reportedly thrown for 36-year-old Chopra’s Bollywood costars and friends.

One day earlier, the twosome looked very much in love at a separate reception at the JW Marriott in Mumbai, during which the Quantico alum introduced her husband to her parents’ friends and extended family members.

“It means so much to us that all of you came tonight,” she said. “This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it.”

The “Jealous” singer, 26, also thanked the crowd for embracing him “with such open arms.”

They also enjoyed an extravagant reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India, on December 4, which was attended by Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, Sophie Turner.

