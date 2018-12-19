The party continues! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra may have tied the knot two weeks ago, but the couple are still celebrating their wedding.

Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, exchanged vows in a Western ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1. The following day, they wed again in a traditional Hindu ceremony. After briefly returning to New York City, the “Jealous” singer and the Quantico alum returned to India for another wedding reception in Mumbai.

“It means so much to us that all of you came tonight. This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it,” Chopra told loved ones at the reception, per a video shared on social media. “So thank you so much for being here, friends of my parents, my mom, who’s hosting this wonderful evening, my dad, who I know is here. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight, and this is my husband, Nick Jonas.”

Jonas then grabbed the mic and joked that this was his “first show in India.”

“Thank you all so much for coming out, it wasn’t too far from here that I took Madhu [Chopra] out to lunch and asked her if I could marry her daughter,” the former Disney star told guests, referring to his wife’s mother. “So to be here tonight with all of you, the people who have helped shape who she’s become, means the world to me,” Jonas told attendees. “And all of you embracing me with such open arms. It’s just unbelievable, so thank you for that. Tonight is about celebrating and spending some time together.”

Scroll through to see photos from Jonas and Chopra’s latest reception: