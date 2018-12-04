They’re next! As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding celebrations in India over the weekend, the engaged couple looked more head over heels than ever!

The DNCE frontman, 29, and the Game of Thrones star, 22, were a vision of true love at Nick and Chopra’s extravagant reception at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 4. Turner stunned in a traditional pink and gold lehenga, with she paired with opulent jewelry. Meanwhile, Joe, who proposed to the HBO actress in October 2017, sported a crisp navy suit as he wrapped his arm around her. They’re set to wed in France in the summer of 2019.

Scroll down to see more photos from the “Close” crooner and the Quantico actress’ glamorous reception!