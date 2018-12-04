Not everyone gets a million Instagram likes on their wedding photos, but not everyone is Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. The newlyweds shared stunning portraits from their Western and Hindu ceremonies, and celebratory comments and likes immediately came pouring in.

Jonas, 26, and Chopra, 36, posted the same two pics on Tuesday, December 4, one from each ceremony. “Happiest day of my life,” the pop star wrote in his captions. The Quantico actress, meanwhile, said, “Forever starts now.” They also shared a video of Chopra walking down the aisle.

Followers of the couple were duly wowed. “This is called perfection,” one commenter wrote. “Her dress is stunning,” another said of the Ralph Lauren dress Chopra wore to the Western ceremony.

That first ceremony took place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Saturday, December 1 — with Kevin Jonas Sr. delivering a message to his son and new daughter-in-law. Guests at the wedding included Nick’s whole family, as well as Sophie Turner, fiancée of Joe Jonas — while actors Yasmine Al Massri, Chord Overstreet and Jack McBrayer were spotted at pre-wedding celebrations.

Nick and Chopra wed a second time the following day at a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur. The couple also followed other Hindu wedding traditions over the weekend, with her getting henna at a Mehendi ceremony and with both families enjoying song and dance at the Sangeet.

The new husband and wife faced photographers in Jodhpur on Monday, December 3, with Chopra showing off her henna tattoos and Nick flashing a gold wedding band as he gave a thumbs-up.

Nick and Chopra announced their engagement in July after two months of dating. This is the first marriage for both stars.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!