Off the market! Farrah Abraham exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly that she is dating stuntman Aden Stay.

“Aden is amazing,” she told Us. “I’m a lucky woman and feel blessed. We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.”

The reality star also revealed to Us how proud she is of her new boyfriend. “I love that he’s Hawaiian, an amazing father, business entrepreneur and we have many similarities,” she said. “I can’t say enough great things about him. I’m a lucky woman.”

The pair were spotted out grabbing a romantic lunch together in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 28. The new couple had their arms around each other while crossing the street, and the TV personality was all smiles while wearing an olive green see-through top and matching black leather pants and jacket. Stay kept it casual and wore a white jacket, with a red T-shirt underneath and paired it with dark blue jeans.

Stay, 40, is a stunt performer and currently working on projects like Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Legal Action, The Gifted, The Boundaries and Den of Thieves, according to IMDb. Outside of the film industry, Stay also co-owned Mexican restaurant Lui Bueno’s in Hawaii and also owns a construction business he started in 2005. The stunt double previously dated Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson and is the father of two girls from a previous relationship.

Meanwhile, Abraham was previously in a relationship with Simon Saran, but the pair called it quits in April 2017. The MTV star confirmed to Us at the time that they had gone their separate ways. “Status is single, and I’m super happy to be Farrah again,” she said at the time. She revealed that while she wasn’t looking for a new boyfriend, she knew exactly what she wanted in a man. “I just think I deserve somebody who is … like myself and maybe that’s an entrepreneur or whatever,” she told Us at the time. “That’s all I’m really looking for — no drama, honest and has some integrity, and I think that’s great.”

The couple, who dated for more than two years, documented the ups and downs of their relationship on Teen Mom OG. Abraham’s relationship with Saran was her first serious relationship to appear on the show since her high school ex-boyfriend, Derek Underwood, sadly died in a car accident two months before their daughter, Sophia, was born. The Teen Mom star welcomed Sophia, now 9, in 2009.

