The legal war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is getting uglier by the day. Nearly two years after the actress’ September 2016 divorce filing, the estranged couple are still fighting over custody of their six children.

Here is everything we know so far about Brangelina’s ongoing custody battle.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered

The Oscar winners agreed on January 9, 2017, to seal all court documents in their divorce case after the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services cleared Pitt of child abuse accusations relating to an alleged incident with son Maddox aboard a private jet. The pair’s reps said in a statement to Us Weekly, “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Living With Mom

After nine months of living in various Malibu rentals, Jolie and her six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne — moved into an 11,000 square-foot mansion in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A. in June 2017. Pitt, who was allowed supervised visitation with the kids, told the Associated Press around the same time that he spends his time “keeping the ship afloat” and “figuring out the new configuration of our family.”

Summer Agreement

Pitt and Jolie reached a temporary agreement on June 12, 2018, after the L.A. Superior Court determined that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to the children. (However, the court said at the time that Maddox is essentially free to go with either parent because he’s 17.) The summer schedule split the kids’ time between London, where their mother is filming Maleficent 2, and their native Los Angeles, where their father is working on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Jolie’s Child Support Request

The Tomb Raider star filed a two-page brief in L.A. on August 7, 2018, that claimed Pitt “has paid no meaningful child support” since they separated. A source familiar with the situation countered to Us, “Brad has fulfilled all of his commitments under any agreements with Angelina. Hopefully both sides can come together and resolve this, and work it out for the sake of the children.”

Jolie’s Explanation

A spokesperson for Jolie said in a statement to Us on August 7, 2018, that the aim of the actress’ court filing was to “provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted coparents to their children.”

Pitt Responds

The Fight Club actor filed a response in L.A. on August 8, 2018, in which he called Jolie’s request for more child support “unnecessary” and claimed it “omits material information and is a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.” He further alleged that he loaned $8 million to Jolie to purchase her current home, in addition to $1.3 million for “the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.” Furthermore, a source told Us exclusively that Pitt “has contributed financially to the care, welfare and expenses of their children,” adding that Jolie never asked him for child support until her court filing.

Jolie Hits Back

The Girl, Interrupted star’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean released a statement to Us on August 8, 2018, after Pitt’s response. “Angelina’s filing … was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects. What has been filed by Brad’s side … is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children,” DeJean claimed. She said Pitt’s loan for Jolie’s home “is not … child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.” She added, “Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing.”

