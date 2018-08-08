The back and forth between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continues. The actress’ lawyer released a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 8, regarding the ongoing child support battle between them.

“Angelina’s filing of yesterday was both legally appropriate and factually accurate in all respects. What has been filed by Brad’s side today is a blatant attempt to obfuscate the truth and distract from the fact that he has not fully met his legal obligations to support the children,” Samantha Bley DeJean of the Law Offices of Bley and Bley said in a statement to Us.

Pitt’s lawyers hit back at Jolie’s claims that he has not paid child support, claiming on Wednesday that he has paid over $1.3 million in bills and loaned Jolie $8 million to help her buy a new home.

Referencing Pitt’s reported fight on a plane with eldest son Maddox that led to the couple’s split in 2016, Jolie’s lawyer continued, “Following the incident of September 2016, Angelina and the children needed to move from the family home, which Brad chose to keep, including all of its contents. Brad was asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina and the children, but instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan. Angelina will of course honor that loan. A loan is not; however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.”

The statement concluded: “Angelina is asking Brad to pay 50 percent of the children’s expenses. He has not. Angelina has had to shoulder the majority of those without his contribution for the past two years. Child support is not optional in California.Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing.”

Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 43, share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. The long-running child support battle between the exes escalated on Tuesday, August 7, after DeJean claimed in a court filing that Pitt has not paid “meaningful child support” since the twosome split in September 2016. Pitt responded with his own court filing on Wednesday, which notes the actor “adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support.”

“There is no need for a Case Management Conference to schedule a hearing or filing deadlines regarding child support,” the legal doc reads. “[Pitt] has previously loaned [Jolie] $8 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

A source also told Us that Jolie never requested child support from Pitt until her recent court filling. The actor has “contributed financially to the care, welfare and expenses,” according to the source.

Following the pair’s September 2016 split, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation into Pitt for alleged child abuse after the incident with Maddox on a plane. The Fury actor was cleared by the FBI of any wrongdoing that November.

A source familiar with the situation tells Us that “since the safety order, Angelina has been responsible for the children and their needs.”

The source adds: “She didn’t work for a year and a half to be with the kids and is only working to pay off the house as he kept the family home.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Pitt’s team for a comment.

