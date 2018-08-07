Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce case is becoming even more contentious. The actress claimed in a new court filing that her estranged husband has been evading child support.

“[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation,” Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, alleged in a two-page brief filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, August 7, and obtained by NBC News.

DeJean continued, “Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.”

According to the news outlet, Jolie’s lawyers have requested to appear before a judge to schedule a status conference to address the financial issue.

A source familiar with the situation tells Us Weekly, “Brad has fulfilled all of his commitments under any agreements with Angelina. Hopefully both sides can come together and resolve this, and work it out for the sake of the children.”

Jolie, 43, filed for divorce from Pitt, 54, in September 2016 after two years of marriage and a total of 12 years together. They share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

“Angie’s big issue continues to be sharing joint custody with Brad,” a source recently told Us. “She can’t see past her anger for Brad that he is on his way to getting joint custody.”

The Oscar winners reached a temporary custody agreement in June for this summer. The Los Angeles County Superior Court said in court documents obtained by Us at the time that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” for the estranged couple’s children. A spokesperson for Jolie later told Us that the actress “has been focused only on [the kids’] health and needs.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Pitt and Jolie for comment.

