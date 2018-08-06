Angelina Jolie ‘Can’t See Past Her Anger’ Toward Brad Pitt Amid Custody Battle

Nearly two years after filing for divorce, Angelina Jolie isn’t backing down when it comes to her long-running custody battle with Brad Pitt over their six kids.

“Angie’s big issue continues to be sharing joint custody with Brad,” a source tells Us Weekly, adding that “she can’t see past her anger for Brad that he is on his way to getting joint custody.”

The insider adds that Jolie, 43, “has objected to the coparenting classes” recommended by the retired judge overseeing their case. Meanwhile, Pitt is “willing to try” the classes, according to the source.

TMZ reported on Saturday, August 4, that Jolie is pushing her divorce attorney Laura Wasser to quit as the case is becoming “too venomous.” The insider confirms to Us that Jolie and Wasser “haven’t been seeing eye to eye for a while.” However, Jolie’s rep denies the website’s claims. “I’ve spoken directly to Laura. The TMZ story is not true,” her spokesperson, Mindy Nyby, tells Us. “She’s not quitting now or in the future.”

A second source familiar with the matter says, “Laura is not resigning from the case or planning to quit. The reason this story even arose is because someone misinterpreted the fact that new experts were brought in as the case moves into a new phase. The characterization of Angelina’s attitude toward the case is not true. She’s continually working to achieve the reunification of the children with their father. It’s really now between Brad, his kids and the family court, and the court will make a decision that’s in in the best interest of the children.”

The first source tells Us that Pitt’s attorney “would object to having a new lawyer come in at this late stage because it would only drag the proceedings on longer.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June that the couple — who share Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — had reached a temporary custody agreement for the summer. Jolie was ordered by the court to allow Pitt, 54, more time with their kids.

Documents obtained by Us at the time revealed that the court deemed that the children “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to them. A spokesperson for Jolie later told Us, “From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs.”

Shortly after the agreement was put into place, Pitt enjoyed a Father’s Day outing with his brood in London, where they were staying with Jolie while she filmed Maleficent 2.

Jolie and Pitt separated in September 2016, when the actress filed for divorce. The former couple were married for two years and together for a total of 12.

