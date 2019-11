Brangelina’s Love Evolution

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have had quite the journey together. The A-list couple had a scandalous start to their romance when they met on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. That initial spark led to six children and a surprise wedding in 2014. After two years of marriage, however, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016.