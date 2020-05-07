Despite their messy divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem to be on good terms, multiple sources reveal exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been,” says an insider. “They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.”

Following their 2016 split, the former pair — who were together for a total of 12 years — famously went to war over custody of their children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

However, the actor, 56, and actress, 44, have recently come to an agreement: Pitt currently sees the younger children every few days, says a second source.

While he’s not in contact with Maddox and Pax — Us previously reported that the Oscar winner’s relationship with his eldest sons are strained — he still gets updates about them from their mother, says the source.

And to make matters even better, Jolie is particularly “impressed with Brad’s continued sobriety,” adds the insider.

Pitt, who revealed in 2017 that he’d given up alcohol, hasn’t been able to attend his usual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings since self-quarantine orders went into effect, notes the second insider, but “he’s in regular contact with his support network.”

For more on Pitt and Jolie’s amicable relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.