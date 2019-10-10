



Broken bond. Brad Pitt’s relationship with his adopted son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is complicated to say the least. While his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has tried to help mend their relationship, the actor, 55, is disappointed that he and the college student aren’t closer, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Maddox hasn’t been receptive,” a source tells Us of his mother’s efforts to reconcile her son with the Ad Astra star. “And for Brad, it’s a tremendous loss.”

The exes’ eldest child, 18, who is attending college in South Korea, has been estranged from his adoptive dad since Jolie, 44, and Pitt split in 2016. But, with the Cambodia native at school, the film producer is optimistic that he’ll be able to remedy his relationship with the former couple’s other son, Pax Jolie-Pitt.

“With Maddox overseas, Brad is also hopeful that Pax will also be interested in reconnecting without the influence of his older brother,” adds the insider.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and Maddox have had a strained relationship ever since they allegedly got into an altercation when the family was traveling on a private jet to L.A. Pitt was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

The former duo also share kids Pax, 5, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11.

For more on Pitt and Maddox’s relationship, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

With reporting by Jen Heger

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!