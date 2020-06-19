Factoring in her family! Angelina Jolie opened up about her and Brad Pitt’s divorce, saying she split from the actor for the sake of their six kids.

“I separated for the well-being of my family,” the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star, 45, told Vogue on Friday, June 19. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

The Los Angeles native went on to call Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11, “six very brave, very strong young people.”

The filmmaker gave birth to her three youngest children, adopting Maddox, Zahara and Pax in 2002, 2005 and 2007, respectively. The actress called both methods “a beautiful way of becoming a family,” telling the outlet: “What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share.”

The Golden Globe winner explained, “‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.”

Jolie was already the mother of Maddox and Zahara when she started dating Pitt in 2005. The Fury star went on to adopt his then-girlfriend’s kids, and their last names were legally changed to Jolie-Pitt.

After welcoming four more children, the former couple tied the knot in 2014 in France. News broke of their split two years later.

The exes agreed to a custody arrangement in December 2018 to “eliminate the need for a trial,” Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time.

When it comes to coparenting, Jolie and Pitt currently use the app “OurFamilyWizard, which has probably been one of the most beneficial tools for their family in terms of keeping things moving forward in the best amicable terms possible,” a source told Us exclusively in June 2019. “Once Brad and Angie began using the platform, it allowed them to coordinate the kids’ schedules. They have very busy lives.”