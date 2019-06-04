



One step at a time! After their 2016 split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are learning how to navigate coparenting.

“Brad is enjoying spending more time with the kids and things have been improving with the four younger kids,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Brad and Angie have been coparenting, utilizing OurFamilyWizard, which has probably been one of the most beneficial tools for their family in terms of keeping things moving forward in the best amicable terms possible.”

The insider added: “Once Brad and Angie began using the platform, it allowed them to coordinate the kids’ schedules. They have very busy lives.”

The exes, who tied the knot in 2014, share Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. They became legally single despite ongoing divorce proceedings in April 2019.

In December 2018, another source told Us exclusively that the actor, 55, didn’t spend Christmas with every member of his brood. “Brad exchanged Christmas gifts with the kids on December 25 at his house,” the source said. “[He] has never spoiled the kids for their birthdays or holidays. It wasn’t over the top but low-key. Maddox refused to go, and Pax didn’t go either.”

The Oscar winner’s eldest son reportedly skipped a sleepover Pitt hosted at his house a day before his 55th birthday.

As for the Maleficent actress, 43, her father, Jon Voight, told Us exclusively in February, “She’s a very invested mom. She’s on it. She’s on it with these kids. She gives them love every second of their day. She’s very smart too. Smart girl. Brave. She’s got all these great qualities. I pray for all the members of the family — Brad as well. Everybody’s gonna be OK.”

