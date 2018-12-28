Brad Pitt Spent a ‘Low-Key’ Christmas With Some of His Children

Brad Pitt had a very merry Christmas: The 55-year-old spent the holiday with some of his children after reaching a new custody agreement with estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

“Brad exchanged Christmas gifts with the kids on December 25 at his house,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “[He] has never spoiled the kids for their birthdays or holidays. It wasn’t over the top but low-key.”

The source says the War Machine star was “extremely happy” to have his brood spend the night but notes that some of the couple’s six children weren’t present: “Maddox refused to go, and Pax didn’t go either.”

The sleepover was also supervised, the source adds, with a monitor sleeping in a guest room.

The following day, Jolie, 43, was photographed in Los Angeles with four the of the children: Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 10.

Pitt also hosted some of his kids for a monitored overnight on December 17, a day before his birthday. As with the Christmas sleepover, Maddox, 17, opted out of the get-together.

Us confirmed on December 1 that Pitt and Jolie had reached the new agreement and avoided a court trial, with an insider telling Us that the two actors will “have physical and legal custody of the children” and that the monitored visits, which Pitt himself had requested, will come to an end “over a period of the next six to eight weeks.”

Meanwhile, the former couple still hasn’t finalized their divorce, which they announced in 2016.

The latest source says the family is “continuing to focus on making new traditions” these days, with Brad “looking forward to the future with the kids.”

