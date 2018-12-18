Brad Pitt had a family-filled 55th birthday! A source told Us Weekly that the Fury actor was joined by five of his kids in L.A. on Monday, December 17.

“Brad had the kids overnight — all but [eldest] Maddox — which was incredibly significant because it was the first time since the custody deal was recently reached,” the source dished.

“The overnight was monitored as part of the custody agreement, as Brad’s visits with the children have been since this slog began two years ago” the insider added of the conditions negotiated between Pitt and his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie. “The kids have a routine at Brad’s house, with a very strict bedtime and limited screen time, including iPads.”

“The visits will continue to be monitored, including the overnights until the therapists agree that it’s no longer needed,” the source told Us. “This is a transition time for the entire family, and it’s being done with a lot of input from the therapists.”

As for how the Fight Club actor is handling the strict terms of the custody agreement, the source noted that he “knows he is on the path to having the kids back in his life in a much more meaningful and significant way.”

The get-together comes just one month after Pitt and Jolie — who share children Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10 — had reached a custody agreement after a drawn-out legal battle since the Salt star filed for divorce in September 2016.

“A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago and has been signed by both parties and the judge,” Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, told Us in November. “The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial. The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children.”

Added a Pitt source: “Brad and Angelina will have joint physical and legal custody of the children. Over a period of the next six to eight weeks, the monitored visits will come to a conclusion. The children will immediately begin to have overnight visits with their father. The monitors will be in place for those first overnight visits, and this was done at Brad’s request. Brad recognizes this is going to be a change from what the norm had been and wants to make the transition as smooth as possible.”

Earlier this month an insider told Us that their bitter custody battle has caused tension between Pitt and his children, adding that the actor is not on good terms with sons Maddox and Pax but “has accepted that he’ll likely never be able to repair their relationship.”

