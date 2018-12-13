Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s tumultuous custody battle has caused problems with their children.

Pitt, 54, is not on good terms with sons Maddox, 17, and Pax, 15, but “has accepted that he’ll likely never be able to repair their relationship,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.It’s also unlikely that the Inglorious Bastards star will have a positive relationship with Jolie, 43, in the near future, but by her own choice.

“Angelina hasn’t offered any concessions about her actions that have contributed to the situation,” the insider adds.

The Salt actress filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after an alleged altercation involving Maddox and Pitt on a flight from France to L.A. They also share Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. They reached a confidential custody agreement in November.

