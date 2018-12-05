Brad Pitt ‘Got What He Wanted’ in Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie 

Ready to move on. Following more than two years of fighting, Brad Pitt “got what he wanted” in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 43, who split in 2016, are parents of Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. The actress’ rep, Samantha Bley DeJean, confirmed to Us last month that a custody agreement had been reached. While the details of the settlement will remain confidential, “Angelina agreed to a deal that gives Brad joint physical and legal custody of the children,” per the source.

For more on Pitt’s custody victory — including when Jolie realized she could actually lose custody, and a look at the actor’s home — watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

