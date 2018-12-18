Happy Birthday, Brad Pitt! The Hollywood heartthrob turns 55 on Tuesday, December 18, and what better way is there to celebrate than to take a look back at some of the most memorable hairstyles the actor has treated Us to over the years?

From the his-and-hers blonde crops he rocked with then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow in the late-’90s to his expertly highlighted surfer-inspired phase during his marriage to Jennifer Aniston in the early 2000s, Pitt has tried it all in his three decades-long career.

In honor of the Fight Club actor’s 55th birthday, we’re taking a trip down memory lane and paying homage to some of his best — ahem, most interestingly — tressed moments. Keep scrolling to see them all!