On the side of family. Jon Voight opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about his daughter Angelina Jolie’s custody battle with estranged husband Brad Pitt.

“She’s a very invested mom. She’s on it. She’s on it with these kids. She gives them love every second of their day,” the Ray Donovan star, 80, bragged to Us at the 2019 Movieguide Awards in Hollywood on Friday, February 8. “She’s very smart too. Smart girl. Brave. She’s got all these great qualities.”

He added: “I pray for all the members of the family — Brad as well. Everybody’s gonna be OK. That’s it.”

The grandfather of six — Pitt, 55, and Jolie, 43, share Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10 — gushed about the next generation. “I appreciate every second I can spend with my grandkids,” he told Us. “I miss them every day I’m not with them.”

He noted that despite the long legal battle “all is well — [Jolie’s] well, I’m well and the kids are well.”

As for whether he would like to see the brood pursue the family business, Voight was open to the idea. “Well, their parents are … they come from … it’s in their blood. You’re raised, wherever your parents are and what they’re doing, you ingest all of the stuff they do. Their talent is teaching you, and it’s part of you too. It’s in your genes,” he explained. “Each one of the kids has got a lot of that. They’re familiar with it all. Which way they will go with all of that? That’s their environment growing up. Will they be actors? I don’t know. They’re certainly entertaining me!”

The Oscar winner continued raving about the bunch. “I can really laugh at these guys. They make me laugh, they’re funny. They tease me and all of that. … I could talk a day or two about each of them actually because it’s very interesting, their personalities. Very rich personalities with different surprises in them, you know?” he said. “They’ve made a film or two just poking around for fun. It’s playful for them. It’s just like coloring in a coloring book or painting something. Another part of their creative aspect. They all know about that.”

Voight pointed out that each child “is so different one from the other” and “there’s not one that nearly mimics the other,” but “they’re all themselves.”

The Deliverance actor praised his daughter for promoting such individuality. “Angie’s very good at encouraging the kids to be what they want to be, do what they want to do,” he told Us. “It’s interesting, it’s fun. But they all go to school every day and work hard at school. But they’re encouraged to express themselves each in their own way.”

Us confirmed in December 2018 that Jolie and Pitt reached a custody agreement, avoiding a trial. “Brad and Angelina will have joint physical and legal custody of the children,” a source revealed to Us at the time.

The estranged couple’s battle over their kids began in September 2016 when she filed for divorce.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!