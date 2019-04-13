No longer estranged. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed papers to be deemed legally single, though their divorce proceedings continue to drag on more than two years after their split.

According to court records obtained by Us Weekly, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars filed a judgment on Friday, April 12, which officially made them exes. Pitt, 55, and Jolie, 43, moved for a bifurcated judgment. The action means that they can keep negotiating their divorce settlement, regarding custody and assets, but their marriage is over.

The Blast reported that the pair wanted to “get on with their lives.” The website disputed that any new romances caused the actors to make the move.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. She has been locked in a custody battle with Pitt ever since. The exes share Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

Us confirmed in December 2018 that the Maleficent star and the Fight Club actor avoided going to trial over custody by reaching an agreement. “Brad and Angelina will have joint physical and legal custody of the children,” an insider told Us at the time. “Over a period of the next six to eight weeks, the monitored visits will come to a conclusion. The children will immediately begin to have overnight visits with their father.”

Another source revealed that Pitt “got what he wanted” in the battle. However, the court case caused tension between the Ocean’s Eleven star and sons Maddox and Pax. According to a separate insider, the actor “has accepted that he’ll likely never be able to repair their relationship.”

Jolie, for her part, seems adjusted to the new normal. “Her kids are her life,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Every day is a new adventure. … [She] really likes the life lessons and new ideas that come from trying all different things. The sky’s the limit for her.”

