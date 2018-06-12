Nearly two years after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, the former power couple have reached a new temporary custody agreement over their six children for this summer, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County determined that “not having a relationship with their father” would be “harmful” to Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. The court said that the kids “are safe with their father” and that it is “critical that each of them have a healthy and strong relationship” with both of their parents. However, Maddox is essentially free to go with either parent because of his age.

Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 54, were ordered to arrange a phone call between them, their children and two psychologists “to explain the summer schedule,” the documents state. The Fight Club actor will have physical custody of the minor children (all but Maddox) for four hours a day from June 8 to 17 in London, where the Maleficent actress rents a house. Pitt must spend time with each child at least twice during the 10-day period with one of the psychologists present. Jolie will not be present during her estranged husband’s custodial time.

The Moneyball actor will have custody of the minor children for 10 hours each day from June 27 to July 1 with the other psychologist present. He also has custody for four hours a day from July 8 to 14. Upon his return to Los Angeles, Pitt will have custody of the kids from July 21 to 29. He is responsible for returning them back to Jolie in London on July 29, in addition to paying for their transportation. He will have custody again from August 11 until the estranged couple’s next court hearing on August 13.

In addition, the Tomb Raider actress must provide Pitt with “each of the minor children’s personal cellphone numbers so that [he] may text them,” according to the documents obtained by Us. She cannot monitor the texts.

Jolie and Pitt separated in September 2016. In light of the latest arrangement, a source tells Us, “This [divorce] has been a longstanding back-and-forth, and hopefully now there will be greater collaboration for the benefit of the kids. The kids have always been a priority for both parents and hopefully everyone will comply with the court order going forward. Brad will be wherever he needs to be for the kids.”

