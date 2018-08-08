Brad Pitt’s legal team is not happy with Angelina Jolie’s recent court filing. According to a brief obtained by Us Weekly and filed by the his lawyer Lance Spiegel on Wednesday, August 8, the actor says Jolie’s filing is “unnecessary, omits material information and is a thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.”

The actress’ attorney Samantha Bley DeJean accused Pitt in a Tuesday, August 7, court filing of not paying “meaningful child support” since the duo called it quits in September 2016. (Pitt and Jolie share six kids: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.)

“There is no need for a Case Management Conference to schedule a hearing or filing deadlines regarding child support,” the actor’s legal response notes. “[Pitt] adamantly disputes the contention that he has not paid significant child support. [Pitt] has previously loaned [Jolie] $8 million to assist her in purchasing her current residence and has paid over $1.3 million in bills for the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that Pitt has “contributed financially to the care, welfare and expenses” since the former couple’s break up. The insider also claimed that Jolie never requested child support from her ex until the recent court filing.

In June, Us confirmed that Jolie and Pitt reached a new temporary custody agreement, which laid out all of the dates during the summer that the actor will have custody of the six kids. A spokesperson for the actress released a statement to Us on June 13 after the custody agreement was released: “This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It’s deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening.”

After the Maleficent 2 star’s more recent child support filing made headlines on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Jolie told Us, “The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted coparents to their children.”

