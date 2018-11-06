Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Set a Court Date in Their Custody Battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are headed to court. A trial date in the estranged couple’s custody battle has been set for December 4, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The documents, which were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, November 5, state that Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 43, have extended the appointment of Judge John Ouderkirk as a temporary judge through June 30, 2019. Ouderkirk will “hear and determine all pre-trial issues, requests for order and motions,” in addition to presiding over the custody trial, according to the filing.

The Maleficent actress filed for divorce from the World War Z producer in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. The pair, who met on the set of the 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, have six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

Jolie requested physical custody of the kids, while Pitt asked for joint legal and physical custody. The power couple once known as Brangelina have been embattled in a public feud ever since.

The Girl, Interrupted star claimed in court documented filed in August that the Moneyball actor “has paid no meaningful child support” since their separation. A source familiar with the situation countered to Us, “Brad has fulfilled all of his commitments under any agreements with Angelina.”

Pitt claimed in a separate filing a day later that he loaned $8 million to Jolie to purchase her current home, in addition to $1.3 million for “the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

“There is no truce,” a source told Us exclusively in October. “[Jolie] wants what she wants, and no one is going to tell her otherwise.”

A second insider noted in August, “Angelina remains focused on healing her family. She continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad.”

