Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have ‘No Truce’ in Custody Battle

It’s far from over. Despite reports that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are in a cease-fire regarding their nasty custody battle, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly they’re nowhere near making up.

“There is no truce,” the source says. “Angie is extremely hard to deal with, period. She wants what she wants, and no one is going to tell her otherwise.”

And since she changed her counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean in September, the fight for their six children — Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and Knox and Vivienne, 10 — has only intensified. “Angie is once again doing things that are interfering with Brad’s custodial time with the children,” the source says. “There have been several occasions in recent weeks in which the kids have been late, with Brad unable to reach anyone for answers.”

The actress, 43, has even started making indirect digs at the actor, from whom she split in 2016 after 12 years together. “I think it is not said enough how much we need the men in our lives to be strong and capable and the best they can be,” she recently told Hello! UK when asked about feminism.

A source close to Jolie has previously said none of these allegations are true. “Angelina remains focused on healing her family,” the family friend told Us in August. “She continues to support the reconciliation of the children with Brad.”

Now, Pitt, 54, is continuing to take the high road — and quietly proving he’s capable of being the father the kids need. “He’s hopeful he’ll have joint custody of the children,” an insider told Us in September. “All Brad wants is to be a present dad and coparent with Angelina.”

For more on the Jolie and Pitt’s ongoing custody battle, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!