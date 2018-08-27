Angelina Jolie and her divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, have gone their separate ways amid the actress’ custody battle with Brad Pitt.

“Angelina has decided to change counsel to Samantha Bley DeJean, as Samantha’s expertise is the protection and best interest of children,” Jolie’s spokeswoman, Mindy Nyby, says in a statement to Us Weekly. “Angelina appreciates Laura’s cooperation in transitioning the case over the past several weeks.”

The news comes just a few days after Jolie, 43, and Pitt, 54, reached a temporary custody agreement over their six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. The kids spent most of the summer with their mother in London while she filmed Maleficent 2, but they also had court-ordered visits with their father in Los Angeles while he worked on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The actress filed for divorce from the Fight Club star in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. She claimed in court documents filed on August 7 that he “has paid no meaningful child support” since their separation, but a source familiar with the situation countered to Us, “Brad has fulfilled all of his commitments under any agreements with Angelina.” Pitt filed a response the next day, claiming he loaned $8 million to Jolie to purchase her current home, in addition to $1.3 million for “the benefit of [Jolie] and the minor children.”

“Brad is done playing doormat to Angie,” a Pitt insider recently told Us exclusively. “He is going to trust his lawyers and inner circle of friends to continue to be there for him — and get him joint custody of the kids.”

