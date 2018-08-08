Angelina Jolie wants to move on from her contentious divorce case with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt.

“The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted coparents to their children,” a spokesperson for the Maleficent star, 43, says in a statement to Us Weekly.

Jolie’s attorney Samantha Bley DeJean claimed in a Los Angeles court filing obtained by Us on Tuesday, August 7, that the Fight Club actor, 53, has “paid no meaningful child support” since the couple separated in September 2016. A source familiar with the situation explained that the filing is “really just an order for the marriage to be dissolved before all the other issues have been resolved.” Another source familiar with the situation told Us, “Brad has fulfilled all of his commitments under any agreements with Angelina. Hopefully both sides can come together and resolve this, and work it out for the sake of the children.”

The Girl, Interrupted actress and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10. The entity once known as Brangelina reached a temporary summer custody agreement in June after the Los Angeles County Superior Court determined in documents obtained by Us that it would be “harmful” for the kids to “not [have] a relationship with their father.”

But since then, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars have yet to come to a more permanent agreement. “Angie’s big issue continues to be sharing joint custody with Brad,” a source recently told Us. “She can’t see past her anger for Brad that he is on his way to getting joint custody.”

Jolie and Pitt were married for two years and together for a total of 12 when she filed for divorce in September 2016.

