Liam Hemsworth is surrounding himself with good vibes and great people amid his divorce from Miley Cyrus. His brother Chris Hemsworth shared photos from their fun-filled yet tranquil Australian getaway on Thursday, September 12.

The Hunger Games actor, 29, was surrounded by the company of Chris, 36, his wife, Elsa Pataky, and pals Luke Munro, April Munro, Leah Grist and Aaron Grist as they enjoyed a secret spot called Make Peace Island.

“Another little hidden gem in @australia Thanks for the hospitality @makepeaceisland !!” the Avengers star, 36, captioned a series of Instagram snaps that show the group enjoying the picturesque location.

The Tidelands actress, 43, also shared a handful of memories writing, “Fun trip with the best company!” Pataky later posted multiple Instagram Stories that show her, her husband, Liam and their friends enjoying drinks and hanging out poolside.

The outing comes just over a month after Liam and the “Slide Away” songstress, 26, announced their split.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Less than two weeks later, Liam officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles citing “irreconcilable differences,” in documents obtained by Us. The actor took to Instagram to break his silence following news of their breakup.

“Hi all,” he wrote alongside a photo of a sunset. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.

This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

The Hannah Montana alum has since moved on with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from her ex Brody Jenner.

