



Colton Underwood is ready for someone else to start handing out the roses. The season 23 lead gave Us Weekly exclusively insight intoand’s chances to be named the next Bachelor.

“I think I even saw the other day, Mike hasn’t even had discussions with producers about being the Bachelor. So I don’t know,” Colton told Us at the Morning Star Vegenity Event in New York City. “At this point, I’m sure Peter’s probably already met with them.”

Mike, for his part, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Peter would be the “safe” choice for the lead. Colton didn’t disagree with the Texas native.

“By safe, I would agree with that. But my definition of safe would be he has a lot of qualities that are needed in the Bachelor,” Colton told Us. “I’m not saying that Mike doesn’t [too.]”

While Peter and Mike both became fan favorites on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, Derek may have stolen their thunder on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 after Demi Burnett dumped him to get back together with her girlfriend.

While Colton hasn’t watched the recent episodes of the ABC dating spinoff, he can’t ignore Bachelor Nation’s cries for Derek to win the role.

“I didn’t even get to catch the episode or the other one on Monday yet either. But obviously, I’m on social media,” he explained. “I think Derek would be a good one too.”

Colton, for his part, met girlfriend Cassie Randolph during season 23 of The Bachelor.

“I think the most important thing is just focusing on my relationship with Cass and really trying to build a life together, continue to build off our relationship,” he told Us of their post-Bachelor life. “[Moving in together] would be the next step. Either that or the engagement, whenever that’s going to be. I think right now we’re just continuing to really get to know each other even more.”

The pair’s current challenge? Getting fit with the vegetarian diet through the help of Morningstar Farms.

“I’ve been now actually meatless for the last month. … I feel great,” he told Us, noting the couple “hold each other accountable” on date nights. “There’s been a ton of benefits. I think the only reason, for me, that it works is how diverse their products are. I mean, all the way from the sausage in the morning, to the cheeseburger in the afternoon, the chicken nuggets at night. You’re never really tasting the same thing over and over. So it’s been good.”

The Bachelor will return to ABC in January 2020.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!