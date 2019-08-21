



Demi Burnett made a decision about where her heart belonged during the Tuesday, August 20, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Demi opened up to Chris Harrison about her conflicted feelings toward Derek Peth and her girlfriend back home. She wondered if she should leave the show as the host assured her he would support her decision regardless.

Chris returned another day to tell her he wanted to give her the best shot at finding love. She was surprised to find her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, waiting for her. The two could not stop kissing and embracing. Kristian hoped to show Demi how committed she was to their relationship.

Demi came clean to Kristian about her connection with Derek but knew as soon as she saw Kristian that she wanted to be with her. She then had to break the news to Derek, whom she called the “best dude on this beach.” The split was even harder since Demi planned to stay in Mexico with Kristian. Derek supported her decision but broke down as he weathered the all-too-familiar rejection.

After pulling himself together, Derek had a chat with Kristian to establish there were no hard feelings. Demi then came out to her costars, who were all supportive. Demi and Kristian went on a date, during which Kristian detailed her hurt over Demi pursuing Derek and Demi admitted she was ready to commit. The couple also exchanged I love yous.

Meanwhile, following her date with Blake Horstmann, Caitlin Clemmens pulled aside Kristina Schulman to discuss her intentions with him after she spotted the two playfully holding hands. Kristina grew instantly defensive, explaining that she wanted his rose as a friend and telling her to focus on her own relationship with Blake. Caitlin stormed off once the conversation got “heated” and turned to Caelynn Miller-Keyes — who called Kristina “infuriating” — for comfort.

On the other end of the spectrum, Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton were going strong, but she threw him for a loop when she told him to feel free to date other women. He thought this signaled they were on different pages because he wanted something serious, but she later admitted that she accidentally sabotaged herself.

When Jen Saviano arrived, Chris accepted her date card, while Katie spiraled realizing how much she cared for him. (Fun fact: Caelynn claimed Blake hung out with Jen while ghosting her.) Luckily for Katie, the boating excursion was not romantic at all since Chris ended up vomiting the entire time. But he still saw potential with Jen, so they later made out in the pool. After his date, Katie made it clear that she wanted to be with Chris, but he couldn’t help but doubt her sudden change of heart.

Elsewhere on the beach, Nicole Lopez-Alvar serenaded Clay Harbor with an original song as he awkwardly moaned along, and Dean Unglert refused to go on dates with anyone other than Caelynn.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!