



It’s her rose and she’ll give it to her ex if she wants to. Kristina Schulman fired back at Bachelor in Paradise viewers who weren’t happy with her decision to keep Blake Horstmann in Mexico.

“I have a big heart what can I say. EVERYONE DESERVES LOVE #bachelorinparadise,” Kristina tweeted after the rose ceremony aired on the Monday, August 19, episode. “In baseball, curve ball is my favorite #bachelorinparadise.”

While Kristina claimed she wanted to subject Blake to his “personal hell” — watching Hannah Godwin develop a relationship with Dylan Barbour in front of him — she told her Twitter users a different story on Monday night.

“Ultimately, I care about people,” she tweeted. “Blake and I have been friends for the past year, yes I give him s–t and he’s very well aware but he came on the show to find love & I believed he deserved to stay #bacheloreinparadise.”

When a fan claimed that Wills Reid “deserved love more than” Blake, Kristina shot back: “It doesn’t have to be one more than the other.”

In another tweet, the former Bachelor contestant pointed out Onyeka Ehie, who self-eliminated during the episode, could have given her rose to Wills.

“Why did Onyeka leave without giving out her rose.. perhaps to Willis?” she wrote.

Wills then weighed in, claiming that Kristina was interested in pursuing a relationship with him earlier in the episode.

“Difference is Onyeka didn’t directly speak with me and say she’d be interested in seeing if there was anything more directly before the rose ceremony,” he quipped back via Twitter.

Kristina, however, denied Wills’ claim: “If you haven’t noticed I’m a direct person, so I would have said it how it is. And that☝🏼 I didn’t say.”

The former dental hygienist also revealed that she would have given Dylan a rose if Hannah opted to pursue a relationship with Blake during Monday’s episode.

“Good question! I definitely would have @therealDBcoop,” Kristina responded to a social media user. “We bonded on the beach over love, triangles, and karate kid.”

Hannah, for her part, did give Dylan her rose and the twosome seemingly solidified their relationship by the end of Monday’s episode, much to Blake’s dismay. Despite going on a date with new contestant Caitlin Clemmens, the sales rep was noticeably upset when Hannah and Dylan left for their own outing.

“That’s what she would have worn to my date, ya know?” Blake said during the episode, referring to Hannah.

Kristina, meanwhile, revealed via Twitter that the Alabama native borrowed her dress for the date with Dylan.

“You’re a saint for letting me borrow- mwah!! 💋 helped a stressed sis out on date night,” Hannah tweeted at Kristina.

“You looked beautiful!” Kristina, who dated Blake before they hit the beach, replied. “Better than I ever could.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

