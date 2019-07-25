In her corner. Members of Bachelor Nation showed their support for Demi Burnett after haters trolled her for coming out as queer on Twitter.

“I don’t care who sees this,” Demi, 24, said in a sneak peek for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise before she straddled an unidentified woman in bed. “I know that I love this girl. I’m just so happy that I found her and I can definitely picture being with her for the rest of my life.”

The Texas native, who first vied for the heart of Colton Underwood on season 23 of the hit reality dating show, used the promo to publicly address her sexuality for the first time.

“Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen,” she tweeted, sparking a variety of derogatory messages from trolls. (This will be the first time a same-sex relationship plays out on any of the Bachelor series.)

“This is the first season I WILL NOT watch BIP due to the same sex disgusting behavior on screen. I have nothing against their choice of lifestyle but I don’t like to have it shoved down my throat on TV . you ruined your show for me and 300 others,” one Twitter user wrote.

We have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Meet us on the beach for #BachelorInParadise in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/FB811f1Ckc — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 23, 2019

Demi simply replied: “The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic.”

“I know you’re trying to mean well, however, the goal is for the LGBTQ+ community to not be viewed as separate. Saying they need a ‘rainbow bachelor’ is a bit homophobic. We are all humans. Segregation based on sexuality needs to die. Coexist motha f–ka,” Demi wrote in response to another since-deleted tweet.

However, it was one message of hate that really irked the interior designer, leading her to share a screenshot of the DM with the caption, “Twitter do your thing.”

And Bachelor Nation did just that. “The hate below is absolutely abominable! Bravo to Demi for breaking barriers in The Bachelor Franchise and on a National Network in the pursuit of love and happiness,” Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick wrote.

The banker’s girlfriend and former Bachelorette, Kaitlyn Bristowe, shared a similar sentiment as her beau. “This makes me sick to my stomach,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host wrote. “I hate bringing attention to this, but I love that we can all stand up against it.”

Scroll down to see all of the support Demi received from Bachelor and Bachelorette stars.