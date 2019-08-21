It’s safe to say Derek Peth has stolen the hearts of Bachelor Nation! Alums of the reality TV series were quick to cast their vote for the commercial banker to become the next Bachelor after the Tuesday, August 20, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

BiP bartender Wells Adams and costar Kristina Schulman were among those who took to social media to share their adoration for Derek, 32, who was left heartbroken by Demi Burnett after her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, surprised her in Mexico.

Despite heating things up with Derek on the beach, Demi ultimately chose to end things with him and pursue her relationship with the music video producer. For his part, Derek — who handled Demi’s decision with grace — was previously engaged to BiP season 4 costar Taylor Nolan.

Viewers also took to social media to share their support for Derek. “I would 100% be down for Derek being the next Bachelor if it doesn’t work out with Demi… he has shown a truly beautiful side of himself on BIP. The maturity is off the charts and I think he would go into his own season with genuine intentions and purpose. #DerekForBachelor,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “@BachelorABC I have found your next bachelor…@PethDerek! He’s handsome, sweet, loyal…and been royally screwed on this show multiple times. He deserves a happy ending!! #DerekForBachelor.”

Prior to Tuesday night’s episode, Hannah Brown’s former suitors Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron and Peter “Pete the Pilot” Weber were the fan favorites to become the show’s next lead. (Following his time on the show, Tyler has since been linked to model Gigi Hadid.)

Derek first appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Scroll down to see who else from Bachelor Nation is casting their vote for Derek as the next Bachelor!