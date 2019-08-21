The moment viewers have been waiting for! Bachelor Nation was introduced to Demi Burnett’s girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, on the Tuesday, August 20, episode of Bachelor in Paradise and fans can’t get enough.

After the Texas native expressed feelings for costar Derek Peth, she ultimately made the decision to stick with Haggerty when the video producer surprised Burnett in Mexico. Though Peth was left heartbroken — and comforted by pals on the beach — he was also very respectful to Burnett in her decision.

After the historic moment aired on TV, Burnett received a lot of support from Bachelor Nation.

“I’m so proud of you,” Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams captioned an Instagram Story that showed Burnett and Haggerty holding hands. He also shared a sweet message to Peth.

“Appreciation video for my roommate on the @bacheloretteabc,” Adams wrote alongside a series of photos of the friends using the hashtag #derekforbachelor. “My bourbon drinking buddy. My bestie from the TV world and honestly the one of the best guys I’ve ever met. We don’t deserve @pethderek.”

“Ugh I love you both so much. So happy for you guys,” Caelynn Miller-Keyes wrote in the comments section of a photo Burnett posted with Haggerty on Tuesday. Nick Viall, meanwhile, simply added two flame emojis.

Scroll down to learn more about Haggerty!

She’s an Ordained Minister

Haggerty officiated the wedding between two of her male pals in February, and shared a heartfelt message about the experience. “Words truly can’t describe the overflow of love, tears and laughter that was shared on this beautiful, rainy day in Palm Springs,” she wrote alongside a photo on Instagram. “It was an absolute honor to marry my two best friends. We shared our stories of doubts, loneliness, courage, acceptance, freedom and most importantly the support and love we’ve encountered on our journeys being gay. We shared how important it is to continue to fight for love and justice to make moments such as these possible. So thank you, thank you to all the people in our lives that have been there for each of us through all the highs and lows. Thank you to all the people who have gone before us to fight for justice throughout history. And thank you Ry and Joe for being my forever family.”

She’s an Athlete

According to her website, the Los Angeles resident attended Stetson University on a crew scholarship. Haggerty often posts about her adventures — including skateboarding and snowboarding — on her social media pages.

She’s a Trained Entertainer

Haggerty graduated from the SAK Comedy improv program in Orlando, Florida, in May 2017. Months later, she made her way to Chicago, where she attended the famous Second City Training Center, from which she graduated in October 2018.

She Works in Film

The comedian also works behind the scenes as a production assistant, assistant director and a commercial and music video producer.

She’s a Family Lady and Loves Animals!

Whether posing with her adorable godson — or pigs, goats and dogs — Haggerty has no shortage of content of her loved ones on Instagram.

