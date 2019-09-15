Just friends. Laura Dern opened up about her relationship with Bradley Cooper and how the pair are close — in a platonic way.

“We’re amazing friends. We’re so lucky. And we’re family,” Dern, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively at L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade culinary event in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14.

After photos circulated of the Big Little Lies star and Cooper, 44, eating lunch together in New York City in June, speculation arose that they could be dating. Dern doesn’t blame people for their interest in Cooper’s love life because she knows people are going to be curious.

“I mean, everybody’s always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he’s the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world. So I don’t blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he’s spectacular,” Dern said.

The pictures surfaced weeks after Us confirmed Cooper’s split from his girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk, in June. The former couple are the parents of Lea de Seine, 2.

Dern couldn’t confirm whether there will be a third season of Big Little Lies but praised the show for its amazing cast.

“We love each other,” Dern told Us on Saturday. “They’re all so amazing. So it’s really cool.”

She shared that not only does she love playing her character, career-driven Renata, but she’s also a fan of the show herself.

“To be honest, every single moment I get to play her [Renata] is stand out cause I love that character so much,” the actress said. “We are so lucky that people connect to it [the show] so much and, we really love it, love making it. And I’m a fan. So, I’m happy other people find it something interesting too.”

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

