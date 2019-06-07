Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Split After 4 Years Together

Out of time. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split after more than four years of dating, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“They split but she is still staying at his house for now,” the insider says. “It’s complicated because of the baby.”

The news comes not long after the former couple’s relationship hit a rough patch. “They haven’t been getting along for a while,” another source told Us on Wednesday, June 5. “They are not in a great place.”

The A Star Is Born actor-director, 44, and the supermodel, 33, started dating in April 2015 after their respective breakups from Suki Waterhouse and Cristiano Ronaldo. A month later, they were spotted kissing during a trip to London. By that summer, they continued their travels to Italy and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Cooper and Shayk made their red carpet debut in May 2016 at the L’Oréal Red Obsession party during Paris Fashion Week, where they posed with their arms around each other before stealing a kiss inside. Two months later, however, the pair made headlines when they appeared to argue while attending the Wimbledon tennis championship tournament. Shayk’s tears were later blamed on hay fever.

The Oscar nominee and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner had better news in November 2016 when she debuted her baby bump while walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris. Their daughter, Lea De Seine, arrived the following March, but they managed to keep the news under wraps for a few weeks.

In more recent years, Shayk often supported Cooper on the red carpet at awards shows and movie premieres, including the 2019 Golden Globes and the Oscars. Still, she wanted to keep their relationship private.

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” the Russia native told Glamour U.K. in February. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”

Cooper, who was previously married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007, sparked romance rumors with his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga after their intimate Oscars performance of “Shallow” in February. However, the pop star, 33, shut down the speculation with an actual eye roll on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, while a source told Us that it was “a nonissue” for Shayk, who knew that Cooper and Gaga “were in character.”

