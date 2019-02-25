Jackson Maine is surrounded by love! Bradley Cooper attended the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, with two leading ladies by his side: girlfriend Irina Shayk and mom Gloria Campano.

The trio coordinated in all-black outfits while walking the red carpet outside of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The actor, 44, looked dapper in a traditional tuxedo with a large bowtie, while the supermodel, 33, wore a floor-length, long-sleeved gown with gold embellishments.

Moments later, Cooper’s A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga arrived in a black ensemble of her own: a stunning Alexander McQueen dress with evening gloves and a statement necklace featuring the iconic 128.5-carat Tiffany diamond, which was last worn by the late Audrey Hepburn in 1961. She sat next to Cooper, Shayk and Campano in the audience on Sunday.

A Star Is Born is nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, best actor for Cooper, best actress for Gaga and best song for “Shallow.”

Shayk has been by the Hangover star’s side throughout the 2019 awards season, though she had to miss the SAG Awards in January because she was in her native Russia for a Marc Jacobs event. In the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s absence, Cooper brought his mom as his plus-one.

Earlier this month, Shayk explained why she keeps her romance with Cooper, with whom she shares 22-month-old daughter Lea, under wraps. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” she told Glamour U.K. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”

The American Sniper star and Gaga, 32, who are set to perform “Shallow” during Sunday’s ceremony, attended CAA’s pre-Oscars party together on Friday, February 22. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the pair were talking “in a corner together all night” after the pop star bumped into her ex-fiancé Christian Carino, from whom she split earlier this month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!